SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 238.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.37.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

