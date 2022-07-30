Skylands Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,252 QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at $953,000.

QualTek Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. QualTek Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QualTek Services ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QualTek Services Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

QTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

QualTek Services Profile

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

