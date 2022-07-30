Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in CI Financial by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after buying an additional 847,191 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,450,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.53 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

