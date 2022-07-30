Skylands Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,950 Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.