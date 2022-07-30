Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-4.00 EPS.

Shares of SNBR traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $45.06. 686,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 24.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

