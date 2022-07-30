Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-4.00 EPS.
Sleep Number Price Performance
Shares of SNBR traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $45.06. 686,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.
Institutional Trading of Sleep Number
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.