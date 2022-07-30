Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sleep Number by 43.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

