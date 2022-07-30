SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $443.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

