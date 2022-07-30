SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

SOAR Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Company Profile

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

