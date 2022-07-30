Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

