Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

