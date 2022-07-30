Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4,185.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,983,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.