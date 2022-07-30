Solstein Capital LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,508,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

