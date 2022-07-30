Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

