Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 47.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.