Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Southern Copper worth $287,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

