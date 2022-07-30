Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $11,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

