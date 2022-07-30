SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

