SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDY opened at $126.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

