SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 267,357.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

