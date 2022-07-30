Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 5,870 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2,935.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

BAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

