Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,185,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

