SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $446.4-448.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.16 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.52 EPS.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

SPSC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,132. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,422,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

