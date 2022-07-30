Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Insider Activity

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $1,308,218. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Squarespace by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $3,703,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

