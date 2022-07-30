SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

SSNC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

