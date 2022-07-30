SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32-5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 3,406,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,968. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

