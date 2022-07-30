Standex International (SXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Trading Up 0.4 %

SXI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.08. 24,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,654. Standex International has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

