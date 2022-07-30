Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

