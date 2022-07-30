Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

