Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,793,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,092,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,771,000 after buying an additional 87,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

