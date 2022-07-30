Status Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.16 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Status has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.



Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

