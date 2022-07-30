StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

GASS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

StealthGas Stock Performance

StealthGas stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

