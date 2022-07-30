Steem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.84 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Steem has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,660.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00618221 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00266684 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015702 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002973 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
