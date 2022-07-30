STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 2.9% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.72 and last traded at C$4.68. Approximately 96,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 246,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$334.89 million and a P/E ratio of -30.31.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

