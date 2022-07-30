Stephens Boosts Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target to $43.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.