Stephens Raises Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $80.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,858 shares of company stock valued at $627,352 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

