Stifel Nicolaus Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $56.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a maintains rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The firm has a market cap of $954.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 410,234 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 374,590 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

