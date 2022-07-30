StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 64,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 229,117 shares of company stock worth $525,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

