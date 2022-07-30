StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $189.83.

PS Business Parks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PS Business Parks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

