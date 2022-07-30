StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PS Business Parks Stock Performance
Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $189.83.
PS Business Parks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
