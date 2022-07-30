StockNews.com Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

