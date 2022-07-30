Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

