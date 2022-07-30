Strike (STRK) Market Cap Tops $66.77 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.23 or 0.00085214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $66.77 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,644 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

