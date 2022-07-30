StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Trading Down 6% This Week

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $38,306.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00142745 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008435 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile
StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 3,422,851 coins and its circulating supply is 4,017,981 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands Masternode is https://reddit.com/r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.
Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode
