Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Studio City International Stock Performance

Shares of MSC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Studio City International has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.14.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Studio City International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Further Reading

