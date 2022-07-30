Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Studio City International Stock Performance
Shares of MSC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Studio City International has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.14.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
