Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,885,000 after buying an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,649,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

