SunContract (SNC) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, SunContract has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $275,182.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

