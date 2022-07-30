Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.