Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Swap (XWP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Swap has a market capitalization of $87,769.93 and approximately $11.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 15,549,710 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

