SwissBorg (CHSB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $362,993.00

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $200.58 million and approximately $362,993.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,004.21 or 1.00052562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00131268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

