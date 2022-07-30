SWS Partners Acquires 2,706 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

