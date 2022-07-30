SWS Partners Acquires Shares of 569 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,316,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,882,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,083,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

NYSE:NVO opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

